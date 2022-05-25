Cubiex (CBIX) Market Cap Achieves $32,250.20

Cubiex (CBIX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $32,250.20 and approximately $39.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,967.83 or 0.37025562 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00076357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00501173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00033732 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,406.17 or 1.39780355 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here

