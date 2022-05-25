Curecoin (CURE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $183.00

Curecoin (CURE) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $746,296.37 and $183.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,589,392 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

