Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,790,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,989 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 8.50% of Curis worth $37,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 122,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 144,094 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRIS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 1,102,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,206. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.15.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 490.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRIS. B. Riley cut their price target on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

