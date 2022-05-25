Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 331,573 shares.The stock last traded at $40.80 and had previously closed at $41.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

The stock has a market cap of $765.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,604,763.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

