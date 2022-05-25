CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Up 4.4%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50. Approximately 3,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 760,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVI. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.63.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

