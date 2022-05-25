Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.17 Million

Brokerages expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.87 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $12.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $39.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.77 million to $42.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.26 million, with estimates ranging from $41.67 million to $57.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 71.16% and a negative return on equity of 44.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTSO shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytosorbents has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of CTSO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,525. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

