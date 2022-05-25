Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares were down 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 2,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,541,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

