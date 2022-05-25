Databroker (DTX) Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week

Databroker (DTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Databroker has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $721.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

