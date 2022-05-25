DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.

