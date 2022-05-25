DCC plc (LON:DCC) Announces Dividend of GBX 119.93

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 119.93 ($1.51) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $55.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DCC opened at GBX 5,696 ($71.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.37. DCC has a one year low of GBX 5,050 ($63.55) and a one year high of GBX 6,520 ($82.04). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,933.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,975.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05.

Get DCC alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($88.08) to GBX 7,500 ($94.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($91.23) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.