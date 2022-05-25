Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Shares Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.67% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLCA. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 165.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 36,635 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 59.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 871,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 325,200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,011,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 560,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLCA opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

