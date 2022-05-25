DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

XRAY stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.82. 5,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,417. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $68.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.89.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,043,000 after buying an additional 74,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

