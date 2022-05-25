DerivaDAO (DDX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $288,712.00

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00004369 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $33.88 million and $288,712.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,245.67 or 0.51295776 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 86.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00041007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00492457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00033517 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008764 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars.

