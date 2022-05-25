Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 31,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,981,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

DM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $564.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 173.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 128,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,855,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,744 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $22,223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,394 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth $14,253,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

