Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Price Target to GBX 300

Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 340 ($4.28) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec assumed coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FTTRF stock remained flat at $$4.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

