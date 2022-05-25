Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,351 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $139,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after buying an additional 1,109,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DVN traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,697,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,874,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.41. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.05%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,254 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,229. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

