Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $6.44 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $6.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.72 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.74.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $135.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.98. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 899.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 175,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 157,785 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Armor Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,103,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.