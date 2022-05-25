Difference Capital Financial (TSE:DCF) Shares Up 0.4%

Difference Capital Financial Inc (TSE:DCF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.62 and last traded at C$4.62. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.
Difference Capital Financial Company Profile (TSE:DCF)
