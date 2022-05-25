Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 346.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 103.3% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.84 or 0.00652737 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

