Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,450

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,450 ($30.83) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DPLM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,450 ($30.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($40.27) to GBX 3,360 ($42.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($41.40) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,010 ($37.88).

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 2,480 ($31.21) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 42.16. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,334 ($29.37) and a one year high of GBX 3,504 ($44.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,651.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,869.74.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

