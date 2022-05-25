Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Down to $94.29

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.29, but opened at $92.05. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $93.51, with a volume of 843 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMV. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 372.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

