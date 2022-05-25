Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.66

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.66 and traded as high as $45.15. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 15,228,482 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 635.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

