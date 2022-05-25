Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Trading Down 0.1%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.89. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 4,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISAU. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 979,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 342,601 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

