Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.10.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

