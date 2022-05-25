Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,233,000 after purchasing an additional 108,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,155,000 after acquiring an additional 591,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.53. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.10.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

