Dominion Energy, Inc. Plans Dividend of $1.81 (NYSE:DCUE)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.8125 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:DCUE opened at $103.78 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $94.40 and a 1 year high of $104.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.68.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCUE. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,632,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 633,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,594,000 after acquiring an additional 222,345 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,980,000.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.