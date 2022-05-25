Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.25. 3,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

