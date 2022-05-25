Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Receives $1,050.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,050.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRXGF shares. Citigroup downgraded Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.81) to GBX 950 ($11.95) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.64) to GBX 1,150 ($14.47) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

DRXGF stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 805. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

