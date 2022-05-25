DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $479,171. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

NYSE DTE opened at $134.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.88. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

