DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on June 15th

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

DD opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

