Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $60.21 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 399,050,765 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

