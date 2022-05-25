DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70M-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of DXC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,842. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in DXC Technology by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

