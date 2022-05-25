e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.82 Million

Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) to report $90.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.50 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $378.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.90 million to $381.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $401.53 million, with estimates ranging from $389.10 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,317.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock worth $3,067,775 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELF traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 887,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.