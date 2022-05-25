Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 229 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX stock opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $82.05 and a 12 month high of $112.91.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.88). ORIX had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IX. StockNews.com began coverage on ORIX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

