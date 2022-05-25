Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.68.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

