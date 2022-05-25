Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Middleby by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 6,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 246,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 77,309 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,211.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

