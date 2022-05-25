Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.49. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.