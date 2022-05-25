Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $8,479,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,953,000 after buying an additional 212,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,429,000 after buying an additional 46,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 317,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.71.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.35%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

