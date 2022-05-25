Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pentair plc has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

