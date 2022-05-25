Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,782,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 245.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,017,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,051 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 46.1% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,073,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

