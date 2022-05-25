Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,409 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NYSE:UGI opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

