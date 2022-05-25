Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,426 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 136,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

