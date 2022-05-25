Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after buying an additional 3,115,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,659,000 after acquiring an additional 379,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.06) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

NYSE MT opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.92.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $21.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

