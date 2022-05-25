Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Eagle Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $12.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $124.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.69.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.42.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

