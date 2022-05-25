Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Up 6.5%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.70. 9,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 930,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock worth $2,031,175. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

