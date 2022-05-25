Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 16th

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Ebix has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ebix stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. Ebix had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Ebix by 63.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ebix by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Ebix by 194.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 27.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBIX. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

