Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEWGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:RNEW opened at GBX 1.04 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.02. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

In related news, insider David Fletcher purchased 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £383.76 ($482.90).

About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (Get Rating)

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

