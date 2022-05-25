Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:RNEW opened at GBX 1.04 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.02. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

In related news, insider David Fletcher purchased 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £383.76 ($482.90).

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

