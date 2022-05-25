Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EDUC opened at $4.57 on Friday. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

