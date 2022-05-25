Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,840 shares of company stock valued at $25,306,349. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $91.52 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.