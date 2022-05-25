Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $6,164.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.67 or 0.00230477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016414 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006343 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,586,914 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

